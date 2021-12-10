Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.