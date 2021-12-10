Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 31,468 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,567,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

