Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Dianne B. Ralston Sells 12,885 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLB opened at $30.62 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.