The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

