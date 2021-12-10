Monument Capital Management Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

