Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys Shares of 1,250 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned approximately 0.07% of Investors Title as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Title by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter worth $468,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $211.06 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44. The company has a market capitalization of $399.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $18.46 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

