Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

