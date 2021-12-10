Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

