6,533 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

