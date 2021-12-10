Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 133 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,918,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

