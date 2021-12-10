Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $52.20

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

