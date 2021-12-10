Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman Sells 193 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $20,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ETR opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.