Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman Sells 193 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $20,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ETR opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
