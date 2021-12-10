HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 779 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 779 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $23,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

