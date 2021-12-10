Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.15. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.17%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

