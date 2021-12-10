Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 10,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.