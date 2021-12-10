Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Sells $96,912.20 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

URG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

