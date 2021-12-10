Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

