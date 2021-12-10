Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

