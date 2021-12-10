Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,433.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,423.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

