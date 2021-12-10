MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,433.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,423.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

