V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 104.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

