Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $506.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

