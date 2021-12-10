Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

