Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,567,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.