1,745 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.