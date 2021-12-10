Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.08 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

