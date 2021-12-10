Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,069,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

