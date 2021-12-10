PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

