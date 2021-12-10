PDS Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 1,905 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.11 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

