Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00.

PLMR stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

