Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00.
PLMR stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of -0.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.