AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 20,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $90.78 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

