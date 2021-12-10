JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €23.80 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €23.80 ($26.74) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.62 ($25.41).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €23.30 ($26.18) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

