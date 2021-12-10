Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €82.00 ($92.13) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €86.18 ($96.83) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.12 and its 200 day moving average is €77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

