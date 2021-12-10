Credit Suisse Group Raises WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

WOW opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

