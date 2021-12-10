ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,040 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 3,040 ($40.31) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($62.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,520.77 ($59.95).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,432 ($32.25) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,574.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,650.69.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.65) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($131,900.66). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.67) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,834.64). Insiders purchased a total of 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last ninety days.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

