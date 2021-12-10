DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.54 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,074 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of J. M. Smucker worth $36,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

