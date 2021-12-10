DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 75,753 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $313.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

