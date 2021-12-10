YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 439 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $527.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.