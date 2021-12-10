PGGM Investments Has $29.60 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,941 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

