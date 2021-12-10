Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,270.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $69,270.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00318140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

