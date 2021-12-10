Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Leslie’s stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.