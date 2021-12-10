Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.18 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Knowles has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

