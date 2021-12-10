OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 27,829 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

