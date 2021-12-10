Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

SIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Sientra by 14.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sientra by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.08. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

