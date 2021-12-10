Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould Acquires 10,000 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

