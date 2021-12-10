Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould Acquires 10,000 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.42.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
