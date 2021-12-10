MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 1,800 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $137,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96.

On Thursday, November 11th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $303,198.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

