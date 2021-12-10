Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

