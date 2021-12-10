ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

