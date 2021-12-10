West Family Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,057,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.