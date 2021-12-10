West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $411.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

